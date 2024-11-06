Zambia’s MMA fighters put on a valiant display as they kicked off the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships in Uzbekistan, with Gilbert Ndlovu emerging victorious in his debut fight. Batista Mende, the first Zambian athlete to enter the cage, brought out his A game through the second round but ultimately succumbed to a submission via arm bar submission. Despite the tough loss, MMA Zambia president Benjamin Bush lauded Mende’s spirited performance, underscoring his dedication as he walked away with the respect of the crowd. “Batista fought with heart, and although the arm bar ended the match, we are proud of his tenacity, the way he represented Zambia with pride,” Bush said. Zambia’s success came through Gilbert Ndlovu,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here