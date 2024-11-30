KABWE Warriors have made a short trip to Ndola with the aim of disposing Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. This is one of three matches that have been lined up today. In Kitwe, Nkana have a date against Green Buffaloes while Napsa Stars take on FC MUZA. The rest of the matches will be played tomorrow. Zesco vs Warriors Zesco United interim coach Emmanuel Siwale has described this game as a tough game. He is not far from the truth in that his players will be coming up against a team coached by their former trainer, Mumamba Numba. “It is a serious game. We respect our opponents, we are playing at home so we need to win. It is...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here