Notwithstanding my suspicion that the need for regulation is not the foremost issue facing the media in Zambia, I take a view that the regulatory framework proposed through the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) bill appears to threaten the independence, freedom, professionalism, and even the self-regulation of the media that it appears to promote. I raise doubts that voluntary, independent self-regulation of the media in Zambia can be achieved by bringing all media under a unitary involuntary regulatory body which regulates all aspects from content to accreditation to training and professional issues. I propose a focus on developing a common ethical standards to achieve regulatory coherence directed at serving public interest rather than compelling all media to be under the regulation…...
Menu