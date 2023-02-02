PRESS STATEMENT DATED 1ST FEBRUARY 2023 ON THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBERCRIMES ACT

Chapter One Foundation Limited promotes and protects human rights, human rights defenders, constitutionalism, social justice, and the rule of law in Zambia, primarily through strategic litigation, advocacy, and capacity building. Our aim is to promote and protect the Constitution and the rights included in it and by so doing, free the space for Zambians to fully participate in the democratic governance of the country.

We have received several queries following a statement by the Minister of Justice, Honourable Mulambo Haimbe SC, on or around 5th January 2023 in which the Minister of Justice indicated that the amendments to the Cyber Security and Cybercrimes Act would only be made after the case between Chapter One Foundation and the Government of Zambia challenging the constitutionality of the current Act has been determined by the courts.

We wish to inform the public that the actual position is that the case was adjourned by the consent of both parties on the understanding that Chapter One Foundation will only withdraw its case from court once Parliament has passed amendments to the Cyber Security and Cybercrimes Act that are in conformity with constitutionally protected human rights standards. We therefore call upon the government to attend to drafting and tabling of a satisfactory Bill before Parliament to amend the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act without further delay. Chapter One Foundation is constrained from discussing the merits of the case before court but will inform the public once a satisfactory resolution to this issue is reached.

Linda Kasonde

Executive Director