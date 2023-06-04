Today I want to write a letter to the younger me. I really have some questions for the boy in the hood or the lad that was there in my past. He may have some questions for the grey-haired Mwaaba in the future. I am not yet old, though the life I have lived has made me see that in my earlier years I would have done better.

Is it true that young Hanzala had dreams and ambitions? Or maybe he had just left everything to time and chance? I mean, did I really want to study law? Was wearing the uniform and going through military training part of the plan? It is important that, at some point in life, one sit down and reflect on the past so that if any mistakes were made, history should not repeat itself. On the other hand, where positives were attained in the retreat, it will help in making sure that the foundations that were laid are even supported. This will ensure that expansion will be held properly.

A number of us (at least I speak for myself), especially the majority of us who went to public school, really left everything to chance. “I am waiting to see what the grade results will be, then I will decide what course I will pursue.” I guess this sounds familiar from all angles, right? Once you get to university, you either go to the school of humanities or the natural sciences. At the point where you fail to make the necessary points in the course you really want to take, you will have no choice but to go ahead and study what has been chosen for you. Four years of studying what one never really wished to.

On the other hand, a bad grade 12 ending would get you into the “trades” in my time, or the uniform. So this attitude we carry all the way into our adult lives, leaving everything to time and chance without the necessary desire to make bold decisions and follow our dreams and ambitions, “Let’s fill the heroes stadium,’ Yo Maps, “One Zambia, One Nation,” Kaunda, “The Hour has come,” Chiluba. Zambian men have just made dreams more precise and target-oriented.

I know there is always that excuse or explanation to say that on these sides of the world, you would rather concentrate on that which is closely linked to life than anything cosmetic. Yet the cosmetic life of the West sells millions in our society. We are trained to be prepared for suffering, while wealth is closely linked to wickedness or membership in a cult. As I reflect on the younger me, I have learned that this lifestyle of retirement is regrettable when you leave it to time and chance like in the younger days. It is a lifestyle that will require proper planning and going for what you envision. Otherwise, time and chance will ruin you. end up lining up with the younger generation and asking for partial withdrawal when you should now be in control of your own systems.

Don’t leave everything to chance during retirement work, and drive matters to their completion or success. No wonder that you need to leave all the childish ways with the younger you. You can’t be partying and seeking luxury at the expense of investment. “Enjoyment is for tomorrow.” I wish I had told the young me so that the fruits of sacrifice could have even been more at this point. Anyhow, blessed am I to have retired at this age because I have time to make amends.

At a youth meeting, a man of God once told me that life is made up of 20 twenties, the first of which is one where you are allowed to make mistakes. Even when you do make mistakes, people will sympathise with you because you are still young. The next 20 years are for making amends for the errors made in the initial years. If one has not been to school, GCE is available. If you are a mess, it’s time to stand up and dust yourself. Life begins at 40, if only you have managed to correct and rebuild yourself. Otherwise, even at 40, some people have remained under their parents umbrella, failing to stand on their own.

I know the law has changed to allow people to work all the way to 65 years old; no offence, but dude, at 60, you’re an old fella. Even though Jesus just did 33 years of work, the impact is still being felt 2023 years later.

The author is a retired officer of the Zambia Airforce and an Advocate. He can be reached via email: [email protected] or Whatsapp: +260 97 9165574