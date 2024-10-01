Hi Counsellor,

How can I improve my libido in Sickle cell and avoid suffering from prostrate, BP, or sugar disease?

Regards

CT

Dear CT,

Thank you for reaching out.

Improving libido as a sickle cell patient can involve several approaches, considering the unique challenges of the condition. Consider the following:

1. Manage Pain and Fatigue: Prioritize pain management and rest. Addressing these issues can help improve overall well-being and interest in intimacy.

2. Healthy Lifestyle:

o Nutrition: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Staying hydrated is also essential.

o Exercise: Engage in regular, gentle exercise to boost energy levels and improve mood.

3. Open Communication: Talk openly with your partner about any concerns or challenges. Understanding each other’s needs enhances intimacy.

4. Stress Management: Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, or deep breathing exercises to reduce stress, which can affect libido.

5. Consult a Healthcare Provider: Discuss any concerns about libido with your doctor. They may suggest treatments or adjustments to current medications that could help.

6. Hormonal Assessment: If appropriate, consider checking hormone levels, as imbalances can affect libido.

7. Counselling or Therapy: Sometimes, speaking with a therapist or counsellor can help address emotional or psychological barriers to intimacy.

8. Supplements and Herbs: Some people find natural supplements helpful, but always buy from registered reliable health shops.

Avoiding prostate issues as a sickle cell patient involves a combination of general health practices and specific considerations related to your condition such as:

1. Regular Check-ups: Stay proactive about your health with regular visits to your healthcare provider. Discuss prostate health and any concerns you have.

2. Healthy Diet:

o Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

o Foods high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids may support overall health.

3. Hydration: Stay well-hydrated, as dehydration can exacerbate sickle cell symptoms and may affect prostate health.

4. Physical Activity: Regular exercise can help maintain overall health and may reduce the risk of prostate issues. Aim for moderate activity most days.

5. Avoid Tobacco and Limit Alcohol: Smoking and excessive alcohol can negatively impact both sickle cell disease and prostate health.

6. Manage Stress: Stress can affect overall health, so incorporate stress-reducing activities like meditation or hobbies you enjoy.

7. Be Aware of Symptoms: Pay attention to any changes in urinary habits or other symptoms. Early detection is key.

8. Consult a Specialist: If you have concerns about prostate health, consider consulting a urologist for tailored advice and screening options.

Avoiding high blood pressure as a sickle cell patient involves a combination of lifestyle choices and regular medical management. Like with other conditions, here are some effective strategies:

1. Healthy Diet:

o Low Sodium: Reduce salt intake to help manage blood pressure. Focus on fresh foods and avoid processed items.

o Balanced Nutrition: Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Foods rich in potassium, like bananas and spinach, can help manage blood pressure.

2. Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration is crucial for sickle cell patients. Drinking enough water can help reduce the risk of blood clots and support overall health.

3. Regular Exercise: Engage in moderate physical activity regularly, such as walking or swimming, to help maintain a healthy weight and improve cardiovascular health.

4. Weight Management: Maintaining a healthy weight can significantly impact blood pressure. If you’re overweight, even modest weight loss can be beneficial.

5. Limit Alcohol: If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation, as excessive drinking can raise blood pressure.

6. Avoid Tobacco: Smoking can damage blood vessels and increase blood pressure. Quitting smoking can have immediate health benefits.

7. Stress Management: With overall health, practicing stress-reducing techniques lowers blood pressure.

8. Regular Monitoring: Keep track of your blood pressure regularly. If you have a blood pressure monitor, use it to stay informed and discuss any changes with your doctor.

9. Medication Adherence: If prescribed medication for blood pressure or sickle cell disease, take it as directed and consult your healthcare provider about any concerns.

10. Routine Check-ups: Regular visits to your healthcare provider can help monitor your blood pressure and overall health.

Remember that, it is always important to consult with your healthcare provider for personalised advice tailored to your specific condition and health status.

Sugar-cane

Dear Aka-Monde

As usual, thank you for your article on energy drinks. I’m a small-scale farmer. When I’m at the farm, I eat sugar cane in moderation and this does boost my energy levels to overcome fatigue when chopping trees or chasing animals. Do you see any bad effects coming out of this?

J.

Dear J,

Raw sugar cane itself isn’t harmful in moderation, but like any sugar, it can contribute to health issues if consumed excessively. It contains natural sugars, vitamins, and minerals, but it also has calories. Eating it in large amounts can lead to weight gain, blood sugar spikes, and dental problems.

It’s good that you eat and do vigorous work, so you burn the calories, just be mindful of portion sizes!

About the author

Aka Monde, is a licensed Professional Counsellor who holds a Master of Science in Counselling from the University of Zambia. She believes in the adage “a problem shared, is a problem half solved.” Speak to your pastor, church elder, elderly family member or see a professional counsellor when in need.

Email: [email protected]