The world celebrates cybersecurity awareness month, celebrated every year in the month of October, this is an important campaign created to raise awareness about securing digital systems and keeping sensitive information protected from cyber threats. In a time of digital transformation, cybersecurity is a related issue to tech companies but this should be an agenda for governments, businesses, and people need to take seriously in the world. For Zambia, the requirement for cybersecurity awareness has never been more strongly than in the present context, when the country is embracing digital technologies and threats are becoming increasingly complex in nature.

Why Cybersecurity Awareness Matters in Zambia

The rapid adoption of digital technologies in key sectors of our economy, such as finance, health, telecommunication, and government services, has won Zambia a number of benefits but simultaneously opened the country to a host of new cybersecurity challenges. With increased e-commerce, mobile banking, cloud services, and online education, coupled with an increase in reliance on digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the attack surface area of the nation is growing so huge that it becomes highly vulnerable to cyberattacks. These are threats that do not only affect business operations but also pose serious risks to national security and personal privacy among citizens.

Our quest towards digitalized systems and infrastructure will demand an increasingly effective cybersecurity response. Cybersecurity Awareness Month will create a critical avenue through which individuals, businesses, and policymakers in Zambia can focus on this growing threat. It’s time for reflection of current cybersecurity practices, identification of vulnerabilities, and strategies that protect both private and public interests.

The Cyber Threat Landscape in Zambia

While cybercriminals themselves are getting more sophisticated in the forms of attacks, The major threats facing Zambia can be categorized into several key areas, including the following: Mobile Banking Fraud and Ransomware Fraudsters take advantage of the prevailing very vulnerable systems created by increased mobile banking and growing use of fintech, the fraudsters attack digital banking platforms to steal customer credentials through various heinous attacks like SIM card swapping and phishing. Besides that, one of the major threats that equally puts Zambian businesses and institutions at risk is ransomware-where an attacker encrypts an organization’s data and threatens to release it after receiving a ransom payment. Data Breach and Privacy Violation Data breaches are an emerging issue across private businesses and government facilities. Telecommunications and healthcare sectors are in line of danger due to the sensitive nature of data they deal with. Unauthorized access into customer records, including personal identification and financial information, may have devastating effects on the individuals and organizations affected. Attacks on Critical Infrastructure critical infrastructures, including power grids, water systems, and government databases, are all within reach of cyber-attacks. Successful attacks on these systems will create widespread disruptions that pose a danger to public safety and national security. Such critical systems, therefore, need strong cybersecurity frameworks coupled with cooperation in the public-private sectors. Social Engineering and Phishing There has been an increase in phishing attacks, where cybercriminals deceive people into giving them passwords or other financial information. This tends to happen through insider attacks against a corporation’s employees, exploiting human weaknesses to gain access to systems that may otherwise be secure.

Recommendations for Improving Cyber Security in Zambia

Going forward, the following aspects have to be addressed if an effective state of cybersecurity has to be developed in Zambia: Inculcate Cyber Hygiene Cyber hygiene is the first line of defense against cyber threats People and businesses should implement basic cybersecurity practices that include strong passwords, two-factor authentication, updating of software on time, and sensitivity to suspicious emails and links. Financial and Health Care Systems Security Cyber-criminals view the finance and healthcare sectors as the most prized targets because they contain sensitive data. Therefore, adopt a variety of multi-factor authentications and strong encryption in order to protect accounts, healthcare institutions should ensure that electronic health records are highly safeguarded against unauthorized access, possibly through public-private partnership investments in advanced monitoring and response systems, and the adoption of international cybersecurity frameworks that detect and mitigate potential threats. Equipping SMEs with Cost-Effective Cybersecurity Solutions These are the companies that take all the risks on board due to the unavailability of resources. By providing cheaper security solutions, including cloud security and employee training programs, SMEs are better prepared to secure their business processes without over-extending their budgets. Government’s role in cybersecurity it is now paramount that the government plays a key role in the development of an all-rounded national cybersecurity strategy through which the citizens and businesses will be protected by legal and regulatory frameworks.

Looking Ahead

Over the coming weeks, we will explore cybersecurity challenges faced in Zambia and offer actionable recommendations on how they can be overcome. Other topics that will be covered include “Cyber Hygiene for Individuals and Businesses, Combating Mobile Banking Fraud, and Securing the Healthcare Sector. We will go further to look at Cloud Security in Zambia and Cybersecurity Awareness in Schools and Universities in order to create a culture of cybersecurity across all sectors.

Through this series, the aim is to empower Zambians with information and tools on how best to face evolving cyber threats. Combined, we can make a safer and more secure digital atmosphere for one and all. #CYBERSECURITY IS A SHARED RESPONSILITY

About the Author

James Basil Zulu is an ICT Security Consultant and Cybersecurity Awareness Specialist.

