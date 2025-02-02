When we think about luxury, what comes to mind? Designer handbags, shiny cars, elaborate skincare routines, or indulgent nights out? For many, these are the markers of success and affluence — a way to show the world, “I’ve made it.” But how often do we think of health as a luxury? In Zambia, a country where lifestyle diseases like diabetes are silently on the rise, the conversation around health as an investment remains absent. This mindset needs to change, and here’s why.

The Misplaced Priorities of Wealth

Let’s face it: we love to show our success. From the latest iPhone to the trendiest dining spots, we spend to showcase a lifestyle. On the surface, this isn’t a bad thing — after all, we work hard for our money and want to enjoy it. But when health isn’t part of that equation, we’re putting ourselves at serious risk.

The irony is glaring. Many will spend thousands of Kwacha on skincare to fix acne or wrinkles but won’t invest in something as fundamental as a health check-up. Preventative healthcare, such as diabetes screening or regular blood sugar tests, often feels like a “later” problem. We associate disease with old age, yet we know that Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related conditions are striking younger populations across Zambia.

Health is the Ultimate Luxury

Imagine you’re driving the latest vehicle or stepping out in high heels. You look and feel great — but what happens when your body can’t keep up? Poor health doesn’t just cut into your lifespan; it cuts into your quality of life. Without good health, you can’t enjoy the wealth you’ve worked so hard to build.

Globally, the conversation is shifting. Health is now being recognised as the ultimate status symbol. It’s no longer just about looking good but about feeling good—from the inside out. Investing in your health isn’t just about avoiding illness; it’s about thriving. It’s about having the energy to achieve your goals, the vitality to enjoy time with your family, and the peace of mind that you’re taking care of your future.

Zambia’s Diabetes Crisis: A Silent Epidemic

In Zambia, diabetes is often overshadowed by other health concerns like malaria and HIV. Yet, it’s a silent epidemic that’s growing rapidly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of diabetes in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise significantly in the coming years, with urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary shifts being major contributors.

Unfortunately, most people don’t know their status until it’s too late. Unlike malaria, where symptoms are obvious and immediate, diabetes develops slowly. By the time it’s diagnosed, complications like vision loss, kidney failure, or nerve damage may already be present. And these aren’t just personal tragedies—they’re economic ones, too. A single hospitalisation for diabetes complications can cost more than a year’s worth of preventative healthcare.

The Cost of Prevention vs. The Cost of Treatment

Here’s a big statistic: for the cost of a designer handbag, you could cover an entire year of preventative healthcare, including regular check-ups, blood sugar tests, and consultations. But once you develop complications, the costs skyrocket. Dialysis for kidney failure, for example, is a financial and emotional burden that many families cannot bear.

Prevention is not only more affordable—it’s smarter. Simple lifestyle changes, such as reducing sugar intake, staying active, and prioritising balanced meals, can significantly lower your risk of diabetes. And for those already living with diabetes, early intervention can prevent complications.

Reframing Luxury Investment

So, how do we shift the mindset? It starts with reframing health as a luxury investment. Think about the pride you feel when you achieve a goal, like completing a 5K run or mastering a stretch. That sense of accomplishment is priceless—and it’s something you can carry with you far longer than the thrill of a new purchase.

In Western countries, wellness has become a multi-billion-dollar industry. From boutique fitness studios to organic meal delivery services, people are willing to pay for preventative wellness. Zambia is beginning to catch on with a rise in Pilates studios, gyms, and smoothie bars. But we need to take it a step further. Wellness isn’t just a trend; it’s a necessity.

Practical Steps

If you’re ready to put health on your shopping list, here are a few practical steps to get started:

1. Schedule Regular Check-Ups: Make it a habit to visit your doctor at least once a year for a full health assessment, including blood sugar and cholesterol tests.

2. Adopt a Balanced Diet: You don’t have to give up nshima, but balance it with plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Try swapping sugary drinks for water or herbal teas.

3. Move More: You don’t need an expensive gym membership to stay active. Walking, dancing, or even gardening are great ways to keep your body moving.

4. Educate Yourself: Learn about the signs and symptoms of diabetes and other lifestyle diseases. Knowledge is power, and understanding your risks can help you take proactive steps.

5. Prioritise Mental Health: Stress contributes to poor health outcomes, including diabetes. Take time to relax, meditate, or seek support when needed.

6. Encourage Community Conversations: Start talking about health with your friends and family. Share your knowledge and encourage others to prioritise their well-being.

The Role of Public Policy

While individual actions are crucial, systemic change is also needed. Public health campaigns, government subsidies for healthcare, and community-based programs can make preventative care more accessible. Zambia has the potential to lead by example, showing that investing in health isn’t just a personal decision—it’s a societal one.

A Call to Action

As Zambians, we take pride in our resilience, our culture, and our communities. But resilience doesn’t mean ignoring preventable problems. It means facing them head-on. Let’s make health the new status symbol. Let’s invest in ourselves, not just for today but for the generations to come. Because in the end, nothing looks better than good health.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])