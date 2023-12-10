LOOKING at how overcrowded my compound had become and the rising cost of living, with over 10 mouths to feed, I sought a permanent contraceptive, says Adamson Zulu of Lusaka’s Chaisa township. Zulu, 49, explains that his decision to undergo a vasectomy in April 2023, was primarily to contain the pressure of having more children, who had posed a challenge to decently maintain and educate. Vasectomy is a surgical procedure for male sterilization or permanent contraception. It is a form of male birth control that is done by cutting and sealing the tubes that carry sperm. Zulu’s other reason for making this life changing decision was to relieve his 46-year-old wife of the pressure of having to take contraceptives. The…...



