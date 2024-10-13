A man of Lusaka’s Middle West area has sued his neighbour for impregnating his wife. Thomas Mwale, 48, told Magistrate Lewis Mumba in the Matero Local Court that his wife, Mavis Chileshe, 36, had been secretly having an affair with their neighbour, Evans Zulu, a 50-year-old bricklayer. Mwale said his wife had even admitted while she was still pregnant that the baby was in fact fathered by Zulu. Mwale testified that his wife used to complain that he was not satisfying her in bed, despite being aware that he suffered from erectile dysfunction. “My name is Thomas Mwale. I am 48 years old. This woman is my wife, and Zulu is my neighbour. In the year 2023, I invited Zulu...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here