What if a diabetic patient could stop taking medication and control their blood sugar naturally? Many believe this is an impossibility, but Dr Aaron Mujajati has some good news for those living with Type 2 diabetes. In a Facebook live video recently, Dr Mujajati spoke about four patients, a 78-year-old woman, a 32-year-old lady, a 29-year-old man, and a gentleman in his late 50s who followed a specific lifestyle plan and recorded amazing results in terms of managing their blood sugar. He and his team asked them to make five key changes to their lifestyles; to get at least seven hours of sleep each night, to exercise regularly, to drink enough water, to manage stress, and follow a new eating...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here