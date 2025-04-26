YO Maps, Chanda na Kay, Izrael, and other artistes are set to perform at the Zambia Breweries Mosi Day of Thunder (MDoT) today.

And Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai has cautioned fans to be cautious so as to avoid accidents as a result of drinking and animal-human conflict.

Speaking at a press briefing at Zambezi Junction famously known as Serengeti, ZB Marketing Manager Susan Mbweta said apart from the main musical stage at Busiku Sports Complex, a Mosi light Up Zone for DJs and other creative artistes had been set up.

She said the MDoT, which has become a signature annual music festival for ZB, is giving a stage to Zambian artistes and talent.

“We have amazing home grown talent and MDoT gives room for this talent in Livingstone, taking it back to where the essence of the Mosi brand comes from. This year, we have an amazing line up, including amazing talent from Livingstone such as Dell Fresh (Dale Mwale), Elijah Lubosi a.k a Jah Boy, as well as Yo Maps, Chanda na Kay and Izrael. The celebration starts today [Friday] with a Bar Crawl,” Mbweta said.

She said the Bar Crawl would start at Limpo’s Night Club, then move to Vic Falls Night Club, then Zest Bar and end at B-Hive.

Mbweta added that this year’s thunder mash-ups gave consumers the opportunity to vote for who they wanted to see, revealing that Xaven and Towela Kaira, Vincenzo and Chanda Na Kay, 76 Drums and Jae cash, JC Ka Links and MMM were selected through this process and would perform for the first time on the MDoT stage.

ZB Legal and Corporate Affairs Director Tawanda Hojane said Mosi is not just a beer, but a symbol of Zambia’s pride, resilience, and community.

“And what a better place to celebrate than in Livingstone, the home of the heartbeat of our festival. We are excited to be back with a bigger, bolder celebration. The Mosi Day of Thunder has become a national calendar event, a platform for showcasing Zambia’s incredible music, culture and talent,” said Hojane.

Meanwhile, Muleabai said Livingstone does not only pride itself as the host of the MDoT but it is also a city of love.

“Livingstone is a city of love, joy, unity and business growth. We collect a lot of revenue from marketers, the Victoria Falls entry,” said Muleabai, who also urged youths to drink responsibility as vices such as sodomy, rape and defilements that were on the rise.