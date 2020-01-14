There’s no excuse for making people riot over food – Mutati

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 16 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 16 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 16 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 16 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 16 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 15 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 16 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
There’s no excuse for making people riot over food – MutatiBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 14 Jan 2020
Former finance minister Felix Mutati says there’s no excuse for allowing people to riot over food, urging government to ensure that the distribution of relief food is non-partisan.
On Friday, Mfuwe District of Eastern Province residents rioted over the distribution of mealie meal which they argued was not enough to cater for everyone.
Commenting on the fracas, Mutati said people should not be reduced to fighting for food.
“We are going through a lot of difficulties including that of hunger. The reports that are emerging from Mfuwe about the food riots are quite unfortunate. All of us must understand that hunger can be embarrassing. Hunger is provocative. We must realize that hunger is politically neutral. It is non-partisan. So, I call upon government to take full charge of the distribution process to our people in Mfuwe. Let not our people be reduced to fighting for food,” said Mutati.
“We have been told that there is enough relief food and therefore, there is no excuse to allow a riot other than the mechanisms of distribution. So, colleagues, take charge and ensure that the distribution is politically neutral.”
Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu confirmed the riots to media but said no one was injured as a result of the confusion.
“There was a bit of some confusion arising from the fact that during the distribution of food, there were those that thought the food was not enough to cater for everyone looking at the number that was there. They didn’t think that more food would come at a particular stage and everyone wanted to go away with something. So out of that irritation, there was a bit of confusion but that was solved by the police. There is no report of any injury on the part of any person,” said Zulu.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Zambian elections are credible, we just need good losers – Dora - 16 Jan 2020
- Take those arrested for rioting in Chingola to court, demand relatives - 16 Jan 2020
- Bus drivers protest “unfair impounding” by police officers - 16 Jan 2020
- Lungu jets off to Mozambique - 15 Jan 2020
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM - 15 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM (5,038 views)
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda (3,716 views)
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer (3,387 views)
- Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé (2,768 views)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast (1,918 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambian elections are credible, we just need good losers – Dora16 Jan 2020
-
Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws – Ngulube16 Jan 2020
-
Kwacha to average K14.40/dollar in short-term16 Jan 2020
-
Ex-OP official challenges dismissal in High Court16 Jan 2020
-
DEC arrests 4 Serenje radio staff for trafficking in cannabis16 Jan 2020
-
NGOCC condemns PF, UPND for not adopting women in Chilubi16 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article