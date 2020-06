Local Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo at the Freedom Statue during the Commemoration of Africa Freedom Day on May 25, 2018 - picture by Tenson Mkhala

ASSOCIATION of Catholic Parliamentarians chairperson Professor Nkandu Luo says Catholic bishops should provide the correct leadership which it has been known for and avoid misinforming the people about Bill 10. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the amendment process has been all-inclusive as it even gave an opportunity for people in taverns to voice themselves...