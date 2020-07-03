LEADER of opposition in parliament, Jack Mwiimbu is seeking leave to apply for judicial review over Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini’s decision to allow debates on Bill 10 to continue despite the fact that it had lapsed. Mwiimbu, in his application filed on July 2, is also seeking, among other reliefs, that the court should order all proceedings in the National Assembly relating to the Bill to be stayed until after the determination of the matter or further order of the court. Mwiimbu, the applicant in this...



