THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has extended the deadline for the payment of road taxes to July 16, 2020 to ensure all motor vehicle owners are registered on the integrated Government Service Bus (GSB) and Payment Gateway System. In a public notice issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations, Fredrick Mubanga, the agency stated that following the extension, there wold be no enforcement of the validity of road tax until the stated grace period ends. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) wishes to inform members of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.