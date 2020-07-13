VICE-President Inonge Wina says just like the PF promised, there is now money in “some” people’s pockets and a lot of jobs have been created. And Vice-President Wina says it is alarming that opposition UPND leaders delight in promoting hooliganism judging by their failure to condemn the booing of President Edgar Lungu in Monze. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina says the Anti-Corruption Commission does its work without any interference. During Vice-President’s question time in parliament, Friday, Moomba UPND member of parliament wanted to know why the PF government had not fulfilled its...
