VICE-President Inonge Wina says just like the PF promised, there is now money in “some” people’s pockets and a lot of jobs have been created. And Vice-President Wina says it is alarming that opposition UPND leaders delight in promoting hooliganism judging by their failure to condemn the booing of President Edgar Lungu in Monze. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina says the Anti-Corruption Commission does its work without any interference. During Vice-President’s question time in parliament, Friday, Moomba UPND member of parliament wanted to know why the PF government had not fulfilled its...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.