ZAMBIA has recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

And Dr Chilufya says it is unacceptable that out of 156 members of parliament, only six voluntarily tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says there is a sharp rise in the number brought in dead cases; out of 128 COVID-19 related deaths, 97 were B.I.D.

Dr Chilufya is currently updating Parliament on the pandemic.

Full story later.