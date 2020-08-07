THE Auditor General has revealed that Chambeshi Water and Sewerage Company (ChWSC) Limited had accumulated NAPSA penalties in amounts totalling around K31.1 million as at December 31, 2019, due to non-payment of statutory obligations. And the Auditor General further revealed that the company was distributing water that was below the quality standards set by NWASCO, the national regulator. According to the Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of Water and Sanitation Companies for the financial year ending December 31, 2018, the utility accumulated over K31 million in NAPSA penalties, among...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.