RAINBOW party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says people should stop giving Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo a status which he does not deserve because he will soon return to “being nothing”. And Kabimba Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso acted arbitrarily when he transferred a Lusaka traffic officer who was involved in an altercation with a Patriotic Front (PF) cadre to Western province. Reacting to Lusambo’s statement that people should stop questioning his source of wealth, Kabimba said ill-acquired riches would always find their way back to their true...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.