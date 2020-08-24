RAINBOW party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says people should stop giving Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo a status which he does not deserve because he will soon return to “being nothing”. And Kabimba Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso acted arbitrarily when he transferred a Lusaka traffic officer who was involved in an altercation with a Patriotic Front (PF) cadre to Western province. Reacting to Lusambo’s statement that people should stop questioning his source of wealth, Kabimba said ill-acquired riches would always find their way back to their true...
Menu