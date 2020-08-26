MOVEMENT for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) national secretary Elizabeth Chitika says Raphael Nakachinda will soon be nabbed and brought to brutal justice for masquerading as an MMD member. And Chitika says MMD will participate in the forthcoming parliamentary and local government elections. On Sunday, a faction of the MMD led by Nakacinda held a national executive committee meeting and made resolutions to the effect that they would soon be doing mobilizations in preparation for this year’s general convention. “It is without a doubt that everyone knows that the MMD convention is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.