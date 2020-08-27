TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) executive director Maurice Nyambe says the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court acquittal of Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has not come as a surprise, given President Edgar Lungu’s recent attack on the ACC. And, Nyambe has expressed concern over the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)’s lack of preparedness to prosecute Dr Chilufya’s corruption case. In a statement, Tuesday, Nyambe said the minister’s acquittal had not come as a surprise. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has noted the decision of the Lusaka Magistrate Court to acquit Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya...
