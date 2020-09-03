UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded an apology from Forum for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi for calling him a criminal who benefitted from the privatization process of some state owned companies. Hichilema has further demanded US$3 million from Nawakwi for the loss he has incurred both locally and internationally due to her defamatory statement against him. The opposition leader says Nawakwi should meet his demands with 24 hours ending today (Tuesday), as failure to do so would attract court proceedings. In a statement issued by his lawyer Mulambo...



