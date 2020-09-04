INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says reducing contact of cash among officers will enhance revenue collections. Kanganja said this in Ndola during the launch of the ZANACO Point of Sale System. Kanganja said the point of sale machines would quicken remittance of funds into the transit account and reduce allegations of corruption against the police service. Kanganja said the programme, which was recently launched in Lusaka and had already been rolled out in Southern and Central Provinces, would also enable members of the public make payments on the spot....



