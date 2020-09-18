VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has moved a motion in Parliament to restore Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 and seven others on the order paper. In her motion, Thursday, Vice-President Wina said this is because the Bills were not concluded in the last session due to the abrupt adjournment of the House caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Madam Speaker, I beg to move that in terms of Standing Order 126 (1) of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders 2016, this House restores unto the order paper the following Bills...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.