UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has refuted remarks by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that political parties agreed to replace the current voters register. And Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says that it is risky for the country to have ECZ commissioners who don’t know their limits because they can cause acrimony. But Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo says he doesn’t understand his colleagues’ issue with ECZ, arguing that 30 days is more than adequate for a new voters roll to be put in place. Speaking when...



