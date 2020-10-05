LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says Zambians are being unfair when they say President Edgar Lungu has destroyed the country when he is only fixing the damage he found. Speaking when he addressed a rally in Chingola, Saturday, Lusambo said that it was harder to build something than it was to destroy. “President Edgar Lungu found things destroyed, what he is doing now is fixing. And as you know, fixing is harder than destroying. Look at this gentleman, if you ask him, you will hear that he was born in...



