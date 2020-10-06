THE PF government is trying to fool Zambians and divert their attention from real issues affecting the nation by using hired youths to champion the privatisation debate, says Jack Kalala. And Kalala says the intention to constitute a commission of inquiry into privatisation is a scheme by President Edgar Lungu to arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema before the 2021 general elections. In a statement, Kalala, who served as president Levy Mwanawasa’s special assistant for policy & project implementation, accused the PF of trying to fool Zambians. He also argued that...



