FORMER North-Western Province minister Dawson Kafwaya has returned to the UPND after resigning from the ruling party earlier this year. Kafwaya, who is also former Solwezi Central UPND member of parliament, says he was enticed to join the PF shortly after being elected in 2014 but was disappointed because most of the promises that were made were not fulfilled by the President. “I know very well that in 2014, the people of Solwezi central gave me the mandate to be the member of parliament for Solwezi central and after I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.