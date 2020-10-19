Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has warned that if elections are not handled properly, it will create a crisis in Zambia. But deputy chief whip says UPND is not a parallel government for it to start dictating how the Electoral Commission of Zambia should operate. Debating a motion by Vice-President Inonge Wina for the House to support the K325 million 2021 budget for ECZ, Friday, Mwiimbu said the ECZ, in its current state is a danger to peace. “Madam chairperson, I want to state that the Electoral...