YOTAM Mtayachalo, Solomon Mbuzi and the entire Chama North ward and constituency executive committees have resigned from the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) citing poor leadership among other things. In a letter dated October 13, 2020, Mtayachalo stated that following a meeting, the entire Chama North and South constituency and district leadership resolved to resign from the party. “Following recent unfortunate developments in the party, failure to embark on party mobilization activities in readiness for the 2021 general election and more importantly the meeting which was held on 27th...



