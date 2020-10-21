MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary technical services Dr Kennedy Malama has announced that the country has recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases out of 2,050 tests done in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded so far to 15,982. And Ministry of Health director for infectious diseases Professor Lloyd Mulenga says the country has now introduced a 15 minutes rapid testing for COVID-19 but will be restricted to health facilities. Speaking during the COVID-19 update, Dr Malama noted that despite the reduction in the number of cases,...



