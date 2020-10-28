EMBATTLED National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Steven Nyirenda says it is shameful that Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya can deny that government closed Prime TV and The Post Newspapers when evidence clearly points to the contrary. Last week, Siliya said it was a total fabrication to argue that government closed Prime TV and The Post, insisting that government remained tolerant to independent news media. But in an interview, Nyirenda insisted that government orchestrated the closure of the defunct media houses. “I think sometimes some people daydream. How can...



