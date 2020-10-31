POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged Ministry of Finance Public Relations officer Chileshe Kandeta for Communication of Certain Information contrary to section Four chapter 111 of the State Security Act. In a statement today, acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that Kandeta was charged alongside Ministry of Finance budget analyst Lazarous Mwelwa. He stated that this was in relation to the leaked 2021 budget speech. “Police have charged and arrested Ministry of Finance Public Relations officer, Chileshe Kandeta aged 50 of Kabulonga and Lazarous Mwelwa aged 46 of Chamba...



