NATIONAL Development Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme has asked Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini to state whether Monze central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu is in order to continue calling him a thief on the floor of the House without evidence. In a point of order, Friday, Chiteme wondered why Mwiimbu would call him, and his Chililabombwe counterpart thieves just because they donated buses to their constituencies. “Mr Speaker, I know that we are accorded privileges as members of parliament to raise points or order especially when...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.