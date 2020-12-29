THREE Chinese and a Zambian have been arrested in South Africa over the smuggling and intended sale of unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines and counterfeit 3M-branded N95 face masks. According to Interpol, the accused were arrested on November 29, 2020, during a search of the warehouse where the smuggled goods were being kept. Sources have identified the Zambian man as Charles Chigwedere, who owns a clearing agency at Oliver Tambo International Airport in South Africa. And according to Interpol, the ampules of illicit unregistered COVID-19 vaccines were imported from China to South...



