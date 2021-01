ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,700 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,038 tests with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily update, the Ministry has stated that the cumulative number of cases has now risen to 32,800 with 514 deaths.

The country also recorded 936 recoveries bringing the total to 22,504 with 9,782 active cases of which 283 are currently hospitalised.