MINISTRY of Health finance director Daniel Kalangu yesterday came under fire when he failed to convince members of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee that the reason why he withdrew K3 million cash from a MoH account as opposed to transferring it to beneficiary accounts was due to an emergency. As he was interrogated, however, he was forced to apologise after it was established that there was no urgency in the matter because after the money was withdrawn, it took about a week before it was given to beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Ministry...



