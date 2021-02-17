People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says President Edgar Lungu’s address to Parliament was disappointing because he did not address a number of issues which were currently affecting Zambians. In an interview, Banda said President Lungu deliberately avoided addressing key challenges as he no longer had the will to fight corruption. “As we go into the 2021 elections, we need leaders that are not just going to read the speeches but believe in what they are reading. As PAC, we have proved that we are one of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.