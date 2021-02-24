THE Ndola Magistrates’ Court has committed three men to the High Court for sentencing after they pleaded guilty to indecent assault on a female. In this case Chrispin Mulefu, 20, a charcoal burner, Boston Chishiba, 28, and Daniel Mutetema, 20, were charged with two counts of indecent assault. In count one, the trio were charged with indecent assault. Particulars of the offence are that, the trio on February 7, 2021 in Ndola jointly and whilst acting together did indecently assault a female. In count the, the trio on February 7,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.