Dr Kenneth Kaunda shortly after meeting the Defense and Security wings officers on his 95th Birthday celebration in Lusaka on April 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Stephen Kampyongo has announced that works to restore water supply at First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s residence have been completed. In a statement, Thursday, Kampyongo assured the nation that the welfare of the former head of state was placed at high premium. “Government wishes to assure the nation and the family of His Excellency Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, the First President of Zambia and founding father of the nation, that it places high premium on the welfare of the former Head of State...