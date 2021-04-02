HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says President Edgar Lungu has done so much for the country compared to a liar who promises to fix things. And Kampyongo has reiterated that the safe city project will ensure that cities and communities are monitored against any form of criminal activities, including terrorism. Speaking when he commissioned and handed over newly constructed housing units to the Zambia Police Service in Chongwe district, Thursday, Kampyongo wondered how a person who had lost elections five times and was yet to lose for the sixth time...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.