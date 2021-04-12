THE Power Generation and Allied Workers Union (POGAWUZ) and National Union of Transport and Allied Workers (NUTAW) are seeking President Lungu’s intervention over the opening of Indeni Refinery alleging that the Ministers of Energy and Finance have failed to handle the affairs of the company. And the Unions have warned that the country has put itself in a security risk situation by leaving the oil sector in the hands of private companies. In an interview, POGAWUZ general secretary Mutukelwa Lubita said the Minister of Energy Mathews Nkhuwa had made assurances...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.