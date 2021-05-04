ANTI-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) executive director Richwell Mulwani has urged political parties to address their internal wrangles in a bid to avoid escalation of political violence. And Mulwani has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to exercise powers vested in it by disqualifying parties involved in political violence. In an interview, Monday, Mulwani said political violence was one critical area that needed to be addressed urgently ahead of this year’s general elections. He said it was important that political parties denounce violence as it had a possibility of undermining...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.