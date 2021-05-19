L-r: Joseph Akafumba, KBF,HH, Charles Milupi, Felix Mutati and Ernest Mwansa at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

RENOWNED Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube says the UPND Alliance has put in place systems to ensure that it protects its votes in the upcoming general election. And Fube has condemned the burning of UPND Alliance president Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign billboard, and has further called for the arrest of the perpetrators. In an interview, Fube said the alliance was confident of winning the general elections and was putting systems in place to ensure an equal playing field and the protection of votes. “The alliance is very confident because we know...