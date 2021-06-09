President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo says she has maintained most of her childhood friends because she has realised that political friendships are not genuine. And Prof Luo says the remaining days before the August 12 election are crucial for the party to win. Speaking when she addressed party structures in Kanyama Constituency in Lusaka, Tuesday, Prof Luo said most political friendships are fake hence the reason why she has maintained her childhood friends. “Nalachita fye break protocol panono. Aba mwachimona efyo bachilalanda ukutumpa-kutumpa abo uko, aba ba Margaret,...