VICE-President Inonge Wina says late Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s motivation to fight for independence was not only to free Zambia from colonial rule but to also fight for economic independence as a country. The Vice-President was speaking during the funeral service for Dr Kaunda at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, Monday, which also concluded the provincial tour of the First Republican President’s body. “During the past two weeks the remains of his excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda, first president of the Republic of Zambia has been taken to different parts of the country...