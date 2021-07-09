Kelvin Bwalya Fube speaks at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Alliance member Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) says PF is sponsoring some independent candidates ahead of the August polls. And Bwalya says the ruling party cannot retain power because it is divided. In an interview, Bwalya who is former PF vice chairman for elections said the ruling party had a lot of members standing as independent candidates in the elections because of the corruption that characterised the nomination process. “I have run elections for PF since 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016, I know the DNA of the PF. PF is divided,...