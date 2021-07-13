COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says he has noted with concern continued poor coverage of opposition candidates on the national broadcaster ZNBC, ahead of next month’s polls. And Fr Chikoya says there is still room for political dialogue to happen among stakeholders before the August elections. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said it was unfair that opposition presidential candidates were still not televised on ZNBC main news. “Coming to the media, it still leaves much to be desired. The news content for example and...



