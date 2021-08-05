Police in Lusaka have arrested a woman of Chibombo District for the offence of Child Destruction after she buried her newborn in a shallow grave.

In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident was alleged to have occurred on August 4 around 04:00 hours.

She added that the baby was discovered a few hours later by the suspect’s uncle on his way to his garden after he heard cries of a baby from the bush.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested and detained Ruth Chisanga of Sililo village of Chibombo District for the offence of Child Destruction. It is alleged that on 04th August, 2021 at around 04:00 hours, the suspect Ruth Chisanga gave birth to a baby boy and buried it in a shallow grave. The baby was discovered at about 08:00 hours by the uncle of the suspect who, on his way to his garden, heard a cry of a baby from the bush. Upon checking, he discovered that the baby had been buried. He then called neighbours who helped him remove the baby from the shallow grave and took it to the nearby Kabangalala clinic where the baby was given first aid. It is currently admitted to UTH while the mother was examined and discharged and is in police custody,” said Katongo.